IPL: Lalit Yadav a great player and we are looking to groom him, says Pant

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Lalit Yadav might not have played a sensational knock but his 22 off 25 balls ensured Delhi Capitals got over the line in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday evening.



Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played significant knocks as Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Delhi needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit ensured the side didn't falter towards the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job easier for the batsmen.

"I think Lalit is a great Indian player and we are looking to groom him," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. "Everything [Bumrah's no-balls] helps in the end if you win the match," he added.

Lalit has so far played just three IPL matches and has scored 54 runs.

At one point, Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six over but leg-spinner Amit Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Mishra picked four wickets as Delhi Capitals first restricted Mumbai Indians to 137/9 and then chased down the target with five balls to spare.

"When we started, we were under a bit of pressure, but Mishi bhai got us back into the game," said Pant

"It was a low-scoring match, but a difficult pitch to bat on. We just wanted to keep it simple and we wanted to restrict them to at least 140-150," he added.

Delhi Capitals, placed at the second spot with six points from four games, will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. (ANI)

