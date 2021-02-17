IPL Player Auctin 2021: Remaining budget and player slots of all teams

Ahead of the league’s player auction, the Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council has reportedly confirmed close to 292 players to go under the hammer for the auction pool of the upcoming tournament.

The Indian Premier (IPL) 2021 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18.

The IPL 2021 mini-auction is set to begin at 3 pm on Thursday, and the participating IPL franchises will fill their vacancies to upgrade their squad.

However, the BCCI is yet to announce the start date of IPL 2021 officially. As per some reports, the 14th edition of the popular tournament is likely to start in the third week of April.

Among the 292 players – approximately 164 Indian players and 125 overseas players-three from related nations are enlisted for the auctions. There will be 61 vacant slots spread between eight franchises.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have the highest number of slots available (11), while Sunrisers Hyderabad comes in with a limited budget of 10.75 crores. The Kings XI Punjab enter the auction with the highest purse (approx. Rs 53.20 crore), while former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have an exciting auction of Rs 19.90 crore purse and six slots to fill, among others.

Here’s the breakdown of the available purse and play slots for all eight franchises:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Number of players: 19

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 06

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 19.90 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 13.04 crore

Punjab Kings

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 03

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 05

Salary cap available: 53.20 crore

Kolkata knight Riders (KKR)

Number of players: 17

Number of foreign players: 06

Available slots: 08

Overseas slot: 02

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Number of players: 18

Number of foreign players: 04

Available slots: 07

Overseas slot: 04

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Number of players: 16

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 09

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 15.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Number of players: 14

Number of foreign players: 05

Available slots: 14

Overseas slot: 03

Salary cap available: 35.40 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Number of players: 22

Number of foreign players: 07

Available slots: 03

Overseas slot: 01

Salary cap available: 10.75 crore

