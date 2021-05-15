IPL returnee Holder to miss initial part of Windies camp

World No. 1 Test all-rounder Holder will join at the end of the month. He is being rested due to his workload across all formats of the game in recent months and will arrive in St. Lucia at the end of the month.

St John's (Antigua), May 15 (IANS) All-rounder Jason Holder, who was part of the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) with SunRisers Hyderabad, has been rested for the first part of West Indies' three-week high-performance camp that begins on Sunday in St Lucia.

The camp, which comprises 30 players, will include two 'best v best' inter-squad matches as West Indies look ahead to their final series in the ICC World Test Championship, against South Africa in June.

Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph will not be attending as they are currently competing in English County Championship and will return to the West Indies for Test series if selected.

"This camp is very important for our preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa and for the rest of our busy and exciting summer. We will continue the work which we begun last year in England, to further develop our Test team into a force to be reckoned with in world cricket," said coach Phil Simmons.

"We welcome the good news of a rise to sixth in the ICC Test Rankings. However, this is just the beginning of our journey and we know we have lots of hard work ahead of us."

