IPL: Shahrukh's 47 lifts Punjab to 106/8 against CSK after Chahar's four-fer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar wrapped up Punjab Kings top order with his four wickets before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restricted the KL Rahul-led side to a paltry 106/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday evening.



Chahar ran through Punjab Kings' top-heavy batting order dismissing Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran for a duck while sending back Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda for 10 runs respectively.

But batsman Shahrukh Khan (47) stood tall and held the ground with his belligerent knock to take Punjab Kings over the 100-run mark before getting dismissed in the final over by Sam Curran. While Chahar stunned Punjab Kings with the ball, it was Ravindra Jadeja who showcased his magic on the field with his catching and athleticism.

Shahrukh missed out on a maiden IPL fifty by three runs as he was caught at deep midwicket after scoring 47 off 36 balls.

Put in to bat first, Punjab Kings had a horrific start as the side lost four wickets within the powerplay.

Chahar wreaked havoc as he sent back Punjab Kings' top order except for skipper Rahul, who became the victim of Jadeja's brilliant throw.

Chahar first cleaned up Mayank for a duck in the first over and then dismissed Gayle and Pooran within a span of six balls to reduce Punjab to 19/4 after Rahul's run out.

Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh were in the middle for Punjab Kings at the end of the powerplay but the former chipped it straight to mid-off in the seventh over as Chahar bagged his fourth wicket for the day.

Shahrukh and Jhye Richardson then tried to revive the Punjab innings with a brief 31-run stand before Moeen Ali cleaned the Australian all-rounder in the 13th over.

But Shahrukh kept the scoreboard ticking and hit timely boundaries to release some pressure. Dwayne Bravo dismissed Murugan Ashwin in the 17th over but Shahrukh took Punjab Kings over the 100-run mark.

Sam sent Shahrukh back in the hut in the final over as Punjab Kings were restricted to 106/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 106/8 (Shahrukh Khan 47, Jhye Richardson 15; Deepak Chahar 4-13) vs CSK (ANI)

