IPL: There is no CSK without Dhoni, says N Srinivasan

Just to refresh the reader's mind, ICL owned the CSK from the start of IPL in 2008 till 2014, when the ownership was transferred to Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, a subsidiary of ICL.

New Delhi: Former BCCI president and India Cements Ltd (ICL) vice-chairman N Srinivasan has showered praise on Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni, saying "there is no CSK without Dhoni".

The Super Kings are the IPL 2021 champion for the fourth time, thanks to Dhoni's leadership. Hailing the Captain and CSK's triumphant campaign, Srinivasan said, "It was a remarkable win. It puts Chennai on top of the world."

"Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK," Srinivasan told reporters in Chennai.

Dhoni has not cleared his availability for the IPL 2022. However, he did indicate that he may come back for the next season. In the post-match interaction with Harsh Bhogle after the final, when Harshan said to MS, "You can be proud of the le'acy you've left behind", Dhoni replied, "I still haven't left."

After that, even some of the CSK officials, too, confirmed that Dhoni will not leave CSK. However, they are waiting for BCCI's rules over retention for next season.

The Super Kings won their 4th IPL title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. A spirited batting performance from veteran Faf du Plessis (59-ball 86), magical spells from Shardul Thakur (3/38), Josh Hazlewood (2/29), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/37) powered CSK to a brilliant 27-run win at Dubai International Cricket stadium.