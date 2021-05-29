IPL's remaining matches to be held in UAE in September-October

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Indian Premier League's (IPL) remaining matches this season will be held in United Arab Emirates in the months of September-October, the Indian cricket board confirmed on Saturday.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," said a statement from the BCCI on Saturday.