Iran's 2022 FIFA WC qualifiers postponed to June

Tehran, Feb 15 (IANS) Iran Football Federation has announced that Team Melli's matches against Hong Kong, China and Cambodia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have been postponed.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has rescheduled the matches due to coronavirus concerns. The matches will be held in June," Iran Football Federation's spokesman Amirmehdi Alavai said on Sunday as per Tehran Times daily, writes Xinhua news agency.