Ireland all-rounder Gareth Delany to undergo knee surgery

Dublin [Ireland], June 5 (ANI): Ireland all-rounder Gareth Delany, who was ruled out of the Netherlands tour, will undergo surgery following a medical assessment on his injured knee.



Delany pulled up in pain during the warm-ups before the Munster Reds versus Northern Knights fixture on May 27 and didn't take the field for the match. He subsequently withdrew from the international squad that travelled to the Netherlands

"Gareth Delany's knee injury will require exploratory surgery after a review with our knee specialist following his injury at the recent Munster Reds match against Northern Knights," said Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland.

"At this time we are unable to give timeframes on recovery and return to play until after the surgery when we will better understand the extent of the injury and subsequent plan. However, it is expected that he will begin his rehabilitation and recovery immediately after surgery," Rausa added.

Meanwhile, half-centuries from Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie helped Ireland defeat the Netherlands by eight wickets to level the three-match series.

Netherlands were bundled out for 157 in the final over with Craig Young and Joshua Little picking four wickets each. In reply, Ireland chased down the target in 43 overs.

The third ODI and the series decider between both sides will be played on Monday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht. (ANI)

