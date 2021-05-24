Ireland name 15-man squad for ODI series against Netherlands

The series will be played in Utrecht and will involve a three-match ODI series with points won going towards qualification for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.Whilst the core squad includes 15 players, four additional players will also travel to assist with preparations and training given the current COVID-19 restrictions not permitting local support."The three World Cup Super League matches against Netherlands will be a stern test for the squad as we head into a busy and consequential summer of international cricket. This is the first of three such series we are playing over the next few months, and with 30 world cup qualification points up for grabs, we will be keen to claim as many points as we can," said Andrew White, Chair of National Men's Selectors."The squad selected, not only rewards form, but provides a group of players that offer Graham Ford and Andrew Balbirnie options on any given match day. We have sought to provide continuity with the young players who continue to gain exposure at international level, while still incorporating a number of experienced players whose value around such a squad goes far beyond just their performances on the field.""There have been a number of stand-out performers in the Inter-Pros and during the recent Wolves series that really came into contention early on in our discussions, such as Graeme McCarter and George Dockrell. Graeme has proven time-and-time again that he bowls with excellent control, and continually hits that line and length that makes batters uncomfortable. His ability to move the ball has led to many of his wickets this season. Given the conditions we will face in Holland may be very similar to those at home, Graeme's bowling will be a great asset and is reward for the hard work he has put in over a number of years," White added.The core squad is:Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.The four additional players are:Peter Chase, Stephen Doheny, Graham Kennedy, David O'Halloran."In addition to the core squad, we have an opportunity for a few of our emerging talented young players to travel with the senior squad and gain valuable experience and insights into international cricket life," said White. While they will be there to assist with preparation and training, for players who are aspiring to take that next step in their careers, he said the developmental opportunity for them should be invaluable. (ANI)