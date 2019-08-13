Ireland Women's team record-breaking performance against Netherland

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Ireland women's team made two records in the T20I Quandrangular series game against Netherland on Monday.

Irish team won the toss and elected to bat and stitched the highest opening stand in the T20Is. The team also posted the highest T20I team score.

Opener Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast played a knock of 71 and 38 respectively. Lewis (71) was the main aggressor, bringing up her second-ever T20I half-century with a pull shot behind square for four. Her innings included four sixes and six fours, was from just 41 balls. This was Lewis' highest T20I score, having passed her defining 61 against New Zealand in 2018, ICC reported.The pair's opening partnership of 112 was the highest partnership for any wicket for Ireland Women in T20Is and set the tone for the remainder of the innings.After losing both openers, and Leah Paul for a breezy 14 from 6 balls, the Irish middle-order continued to pile on the runs. Rebecca Stokell hit 36 from 24 balls and Mary Waldron registered 31* from 22 balls, leading the team to go past 200 for the first time in T20Is.Total of 213-4 from 20 overs was Ireland Women's highest T20I team score, the second-highest T20I team score for Ireland (men or women), and the seventh-highest team score in women's T20I history.After just 2.4 overs of the response, unfortunately, rain intervened and the match was abandoned.Following two tight loss in the series, Ed Joyce side will be extremely pleased with the way they have responded and go into a tough encounter against the in-form Thailand later in the day. (ANI)