Is Jasprit Bumrah getting hitched to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan?

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently on a break from India-England Series, has created a murmur on social media that he is all set to get hitched to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

Rumour has it that a source from BCCI revealed that the 27-year-old right-arm bowler took a break to prepare for his wedding. As soon as this news leaked, his fans couldn't resist and started to guess who the mystery bride could be? Names such as south actress Anupama Parameswaran began to surface on the internet with some dating rumours from the past. But, many reports are pointing at Sanjana Ganesan to be the one.