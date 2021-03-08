Is Sanjana Ganesan' the one' for Jasprit Bumrah? Twitterati react

Talk around the town is that the Indian bowler is most likely to get hitched to 2014 Miss India finalist Ganesan in Goa on March 14-15 in a private ceremony. However, both Ganesan and Bumrah have not officially confirmed any of the details yet.

Jasprit Bumrah has created quite a stir after opting out of the fourth and final Test against England. Several media reports are predicting a marriage in the cards for the pacer soon. And after speculating who the mystery bride is, many have landed on Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

But, the fans on social media could not resist and have already started to congratulate the duo.

Jasprit Bumrah will be marrying Sanjana Ganeshan on 14th-15th March in Goa. Many congratulations to him and Sanjana. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 8, 2021

Sanjana Ganesan has worked as the anchor of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL show 'Knight Club.' Sanjana regularly hosts the show and interacts with the franchise's players in entertaining segments.

Bumrah, along with his mother and sister, is due to travel to Mumbai first. Only a select few family members will attend the wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, sources have also confirmed.

The Indian team members will not be present for the ceremony because of the ongoing India-England Series and COVID restrictions.

The right-arm pacer has, in the recent past, been linked to TV sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan.