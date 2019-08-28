Isco sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain] 28 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Isco has sustained a muscular injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The club said that the 27-year-old has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps.

"After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps. His recovery will continue to be monitored," the club said in a statement.



Isco featured in the club's La Liga clash against Valladolid on August 24 which ended in a 1-1 draw. However, Isco might miss the next clash which is against Villarreal on September 2. (ANI)

