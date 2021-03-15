Ishan took the game away from England: Kohli

Kohli and Ishan both scored magnificent half-centuries to help the hosts secure a seven-wicket win over England but the Indian skipper credited the debutant for taking away the game from visitors.

Ahmedabad: India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on Ishan Kishan after the debutant smashed a sensational fifty in the second T20I against England on Sunday.

"The ball gripped a bit less. Having said that, they bowled too short, probably not on, on that surface. Special mention to Ishan. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition," Kohli told the hosts' broadcaster after the match.

"Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers. We've seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He knew he was hitting the ball well but he was calculated, not reckless," he added.

Ishan in particular dominated the England bowlers and looked very comfortable in his first international game. Kohli too roared back to form with a spectacular half-century.

"That counter-attacking innings of his and our partnership was something the team needed. I had to shift the focus back to the basics," said Kohli.

Ishan credited opener Rohit Sharma for his swashbuckling knock.

"As a cricketer, many people are there who play different roles to help you succeed. Rohit Bhai told me before the match that you will open, play freely as you do in the IPL. He told me to stay clear. Obviously, I was nervous when I went out there, but at the end of the day, when you see the flag of your country and you are wearing the national jersey, all you want to do is give your best," said Ishan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference after the completion of the match.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1.

The two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday.

