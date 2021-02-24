Ishant Sharma felicitated by President Kovind, Shah on 100th Test

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Fast bowler Ishant Sharma was on Wednesday felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his 100th Test match. Sharma is only the second Indian fast bowler after former captain Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches.

Sharma received a commemorative plate from President Kovind and a special cap from Shah before the start of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Gujarat. Shah and Kovind were present for the inauguration of the stadium which is hosting a Test match for the first time in eight years and is hosting its first international cricket match since extensive renovation made it the largest stadium in the world for the sport.