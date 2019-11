Jamshedpur, Nov 19 (IANS) Indian Super League fixture of Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC has been moved to December 9, a statement said.

The match was originally scheduled for December 6 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here.

"The rescheduling is done in conjunction with the city authorities and administration in view of the Jharkhand State Assembly Phase 2 polling on December 7," the statement said.

