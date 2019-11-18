ISL: Odisha FC inaugurates grassroots programme

Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) With an aim of developing football from the grassroots in the state, Odisha's first ISL club Odisha FC officially inaugurated its grassroots football development programme at Sai International School here on Monday.

"Our aim is to make football the no. 1 sport in the state and the state of Odisha the no. 1 football state of India. The idea is over time, we will interact with each and every school in the state to spot talent in Odisha. Let's start the journey together from today," Odisha FC CEO Ashish Shah said in a statement.

As a part of its grassroots program, the club will organise Football Festivals, Street Cups, Coach Education Program in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of the state so that the coaches instruct the players in a proper way and develop them into good footballers in the future. Baby Leagues in various age groups will also be organised along with the tournaments for the girls as well. The renowned Aspire Academy from Qatar is the technical partner of the club and the young players will be given an opportunity to train there as well just like the previous and current batches training at the academy. dm/bbh