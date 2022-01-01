ISL 2021-22: Battle for semis spots heats up as Jamshedpur face Chennaiyin (preview)

Chennaiyin FC lost their last match against Bengaluru FC and will be looking to pick up some form to remain in the race for a top-four spot. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their last encounter but have been in a scintillating form otherwise and will certainly challenge Chennaiyin FC.

Bambolim (Goa), Jan 1 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC will be squaring off against Chennaiyin FC in the 47th match of the ongoing 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium, here on Sunday.

Jamshedpur had a fine run so far in the ISL 2021-22 season and have managed to win three out of their eight games while drawing four and losing just once. They are unbeaten in the last three games with the most recent one being a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

Chennaiyin haven't been at their best this season. They have three wins and as many losses in eight games and have struggled for form in recent matches. They have now lost two matches in a row with the recent one coming against Bengaluru FC that placed them in the sixth spot in the points table.

Team's new signing Nerijus Valskis will have to undergo one-day quarantine and will miss the match against his former team but coach Bandovic confirmed that he has no injury concerns. The team will miss the services of midfielder Ariel Borysiuk, who will be out of the match with a groin muscle injury, the extent of which will be known in the coming days.

Eyes will also be on Mirlan Murzaev, who would like to continue his form against Jamshedpur FC after delivering a goal and assist in his last match. He has scored and assisted two-goal each so far. The 30-year-old defender Regan Singh has been rock solid for Chennaiyin FC this season as he made 30 clearances, 27 tackles, 13 blocks, and sixteen interceptions.

For Jamshedpur FC, Mobashir Rahman is back in training and could feature for a few minutes against Chennaiyin FC. Pronay Halder and Seiminlen Doungel have resumed light training after their injuries but a decision on their involvement will be taken closer to the match.

Greg Stewart, who scored the first hat-trick of the season, has five goals and four assists to his name while Ricky Lallawmawma has appeared in eight games and made 18 clearances, 25 tackles, 10 blocks, and twelve interceptions for the Red Miners and will be key in defence.

Both Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have been up against each other on eight occasions in ISL with the latter having a slight edge winning three games to the former's two victories. They last met in February 2021 when Jamshedpur FC came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

