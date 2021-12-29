ISL 2021-22: Seityasen Singh joins Hyderabad FC

Panji (Goa), Dec 29 (IANS) Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Manipuri winger Seityasen Singh on a loan deal till the end of this season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Seityaasen has been associated with Kerala Blasters since 2019 and now he joined the Hyderabad FC. A tricky winger who started his career with Royal Wahingdoh in Meghalaya, Seityasen first played in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United in 2015.