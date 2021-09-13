ISL 2021/22 season to begin from November 19

"Bringing back four months of power-packed live Indian football action to the millennials, the season once again returns to Goa's three iconic stadiums this winter, featuring 115 games starting 19th November. The first instalment of the schedule announced on Monday runs until January 9, 2022," ISL said in a statement on its website.

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Monday announced fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021/22 season, which will begin on November 19.

The league this season will introduce a late 9:30 pm kick-off for its Saturday double headers. The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7:30 pm.

"Having missed a record title run by a whisker, last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against Kerala Blasters FC on the opening game night to commence another intense campaign. SC East Bengal get to start their run into the competition on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC," said the statement.

Title-holders Mumbai City FC will test a renewed FC Goa resilience as early as November 22, in one of the high-octane rivalries emerging in the league.

The first instalment of India's premier derby SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played out as early as in the second round of the season on November 27.

The remainder of the ISL 2020/21 fixtures will be announced in December 2021.

