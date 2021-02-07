ISL 7: ATKMB was better in second half, hence goals were scored, says coach Habas

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 7 (ANI): After registering a comprehensive win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was way better in the second half and that's why the team was able to score goals in the last 45 minutes.



ATK Mohun Bagan dished out a ruthless performance and closed down the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC, with a thumping 4-1 victory over Odisha FC in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday.

The result meant the Mariners closed the gap with Mumbai to three points. Odisha's top-four chances are all but over. The opening half proved to be a cagey contest but two fine goals from either side meant the scoreline was all square at the break.

"I think we played good football in the first 25 to30 minutes and after that, we slipped for 15 minutes before half-time and the opponent came back in the match. In the second half, we were better and we scored," said Habas during the post-match press conference.

Habas also said that Manvir Singh is an important player for ATK Mohun Bagan and added that Singh needs to perform on a consistent basis.

"We have some players who are recovering now and alternative players come into the starting lineup. When one player is recovering, another player gets more minutes. Manvir for me is an important player for us and today he was fantastic," said Habas.

"We have confidence in Manvir. He had to improve in regularity and no wonder his tempo is improving. It is a challenge for Manvir now. We have good players in attack. It's absolutely necessary to have more players like (David) Williams or Javier (Hernandez) or now Marcelinho. Now we have the option of alternating the players," he added," he added.

ATK Mohun Bagan is currently at the second spot in the ISL standings with 30 points from 15 matches. The side will next take on Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. (ANI)

