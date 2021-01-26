ISL 7: Farukh, Doungel have added another dimension to Jamshedpur's attack, says Coyle

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 26 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle on Tuesday praised new signings Seiminlen Doungel and Farukh Choudhary who joined the side last week from FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.



Farukh and Doungel were among the four changes made by Jamshedpur in their last match against Hyderabad FC on Sunday. The coach feels the duo have bolstered Jamshedpur's attack.

"With Farukh (Chaudhary) and Doungel coming in they have added a great dimension to our forward play and that was evident in the Hyderabad game. We want to stay positive," Goal.com quoted Coyle as saying.

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Wednesday. Coyle feels the momentum is with Kerala but his side will have to continue their unbeaten run until the end of the season.

"They (Kerala Blasters) are an attack-minded team and they will want the three points. They have the momentum with their unbeaten run. We have to start our unbeaten run," said Coyle.

"It has started with a draw against Hyderabad and now what we have to do is continue the unbeaten run until the end of the season," he added.

Both teams find themselves in the wrong half of the table and after 13 games, are level on points, with ninth-placed Kerala just a spot below their opponents.

The last meeting between the two sides witnessed a five-goal thriller that Kerala won. And with a lot at stake on Wednesday, more of the same could be in store. And both have quite a few issues plaguing them as they look to break into the top four. (ANI)

