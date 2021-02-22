ISL 7: Ferrando shifts focus to Hyderabad clash after victory over Bengaluru

Goa [India], February 22 (ANI): After the win over Bengaluru FC, Juan Ferrando, FC Goa head coach has shifted his focus to the next game, which will be against Hyderabad FC.



FC Goa secured three points against Bengaluru FC after beating them 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

First-half goals from Igor Angulo and Redeem Tlang guided the Gaurs to their second successive win having beaten Odisha FC in their previous game.

"We were better in the high press. After 19 games, I think it is normal that the defence improves. Now, we have to continue improving because sometimes we can have problems while defending," said Ferrando at the post-match press conference.

"I always choose the best XI in every match and they are working hard ...Our target now is to focus on the Hyderabad FC game on Sunday [February 28]," he added.

With the win, FC Goa moved up to third on 30 points, turning up the heat on the other two serious contenders for the top four, Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

"All the games are totally different. The players need to rest after a tough week to be ready for winning the three points in the last match," Ferrando said. (ANI)

