ISL 7: Focusing on second-leg, NorthEast don't have chances, says Habas

Bambolim (Goa) [India], March 7 (ANI): After playing out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL), ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas is now focusing on the second-leg clash as he believes that there is no chance for the opponents to book a berth in the finals.



Idrissa Sylla headed in a stoppage-time header to help NorthEast United hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw at GMC Stadium, on Saturday.

The second-half substitute struck in the fourth minute of injury time to cancel out David Williams' 34th-minute goal. The result also meant Khalid Jamil is still unbeaten in the competition and extended NorthEast's winning run to ten games.

"In the semi-final, there are two matches. it is important to win 4-0. But I don't remember a lot of teams with big differences. Maybe last season with (FC) Goa but not anymore," Habas said after the game.

"I don't remember chances for the opponents. They only had free-kicks and long balls. I think we have the opportunity in the second match and have to win," he added.

Habas said despite missing out on some crucial players they are strong enough to take on any opponents.

"We don't have Edu Garcia, Tiri, Sandesh (Jhingan) and what is the problem? I don't know. I don't understand. We played better than the opponent for 75 minutes. After that, we committed the foul and the free-kick. I don't remember any opportunity to opponents," he said.

"We had the opportunity to score in the first 45 minutes. After that, this match had a lot of tension. It is not necessary to win the first match. I remember a team winning the first leg 3-0 and then being eliminated. We have are the most motivated team in the ISL," Habas concluded.

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United will now lock horns in the second leg of the ISL semi-final on Tuesday. (ANI)

