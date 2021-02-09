ISL 7: Happy with how Goa changed scoreline after being 0-2 down, says Ferrando

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 9 (ANI): After playing out an enthralling match against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said that it was pleasing to see how his team was able to change the scoreline after being 0-2 down.



Another stoppage-time goal by Ishan Pandita helped FC Goa pull the match back in the final minutes and hold Mumbai City FC to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Monday.

The Islanders took the lead through Hugo Boumous (20') and Adam Le Fondre (26') but goals from Glan Martins (45') and Igor Angulo (51') made it all square.

"I am happy because to change the score after going down 2-0 is very difficult. After 3-2, in the last minute, the team continued working and I am happy about that. I am disappointed with the way we defended the set-pieces and the way we played in transitions and building up," said Ferrando during the post-match press conference.

"It was a new defence line and I am happy because they are working. It is very difficult to change the line of defence every time. If you watch the last few games, we changed our defence in the last four matches. It is difficult but I am happy because everyone is working hard," he added.

The clash against Mumbai was Goa's fifth consecutive draw this season and Ferrando admitted that it is indeed frustrating to see his team drop points again.

"It is frustrating because our mentality is to get three points. If you see the statistics, we try to protect the ball, we create space in attack. We want to get three points but it is difficult," said Ferrando.

Mumbai City is currently at the third spot in ISL standings with 23 points from 16 games. The side will next take on Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. (ANI)

