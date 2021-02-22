ISL 7: It was a fair result, says Laszlo after 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo said that his team's draw against Kerala Blasters was a "fair result".



Chennaiyin FC finished their season with a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Both goals came in the first half. Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev opened the scoring for the Marina Machans before Gary Hooper equalised from the spot for the Blasters.

"It was a fair result because in the last 20 minutes, we played with 10 men and the team defended very well. So generally, it was a fair result. I think this was the first draw [this season] that we deserved," Laszlo said at the post-match press conference.

The Marina Machans finished the league stage with 20 points, having won thrice, lost six and drawn 11 encounters. They created many chances in most of those matches but poor finishing up front let them down.

Speaking on his future with the club, Laszlo said, "I will respect the club's decision but I definitely want to stay in India. It was a pleasure. I have coached many big clubs and now I want to give as much as I can to Indian football. If possible, I will be here next season too."

Laszlo regretted that the two-time champions couldn't make the semis and reached out to the team's fans. "I know the fans are disappointed because we were not able to make the top four and that was our target. I think we played enjoyable football but we were unlucky. Hopefully, the next season, you [the fans] are with us and we can have a better run, especially if you are in the stadium," he said. (ANI)

