ISL 7: 'Just in one minute, we lost everything', says Laszlo after defeat

An injury-time winner by Williams gave ATK Mohun Bagan a narrow 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. The win saw the Mariners reduce the deficit on Mumbai City FC at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings.

Goa: Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo said his side played well but just in one minute, they "lost everything" as a late goal by David Williams guided ATK Mohun Bagan to a victory.

"It's very [upsetting to lose after that last-minute goal] because according to me, we played good football, especially in the last 20 minutes, we tried to control the game," Laszlo said at the post-match press conference.

"Our fitness was okay [even though] we played only after two days' [rest]. I was sure that if there was going to be a goal in the game, it would be us that would score and just in one minute, we lost everything," he added.

Laszlo said although it is hard to take, his side will have to stand up and move forward.

"I must be honest, we destroyed ourselves with one corner. We had better possibilities there to avoid the corner and the goal. It's painful to take and hard but we have to stand up and move forward. It's a very disappointing evening for everyone in the dressing room," Laszlo said.

When asked if the loss had put a damper on the Marina Machans' top four aspirations, Laszlo replied: "Definitely, every three points that we lose is a missed opportunity to enter the top four."