ISL 7: Laszlo satisfied as Chennaiyin secure 'important point' against Mumbai

After witnessing a draw against Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo said although he was aiming for three points, he is satisfied with one point from the game.



League leaders Mumbai City FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. A spot-kick by Esmael Goncalves restored parity for the Marina Machans in the second half after Bartholomew Ogbeche gave the Islanders the lead in the 21st minute.

"At the end of the day, we must be satisfied with one point. This was a very important point although we came for the three points. We fielded a very offensive team on the pitch, with two strikers. I was pushing the team to score goals. I think the point was deserved but it could have been more," Laszlo said during the post-match press conference.

"With Rafa and Thapa out, we have to rebuild our tactics completely. We do not have a full week to train as well. For the players, it's not easy as well. I know my team and I know that if we want to win games, we need to have more legs in the midfield. With the players that I have, I need to make a winning team," he added.

The side has replaced the injured Crivellaro with Spanish midfielder Manuel Lanzarote and the Chennaiyin head coach hopes his imminent arrival changes their fortunes.

"We have a decent defence and holding midfield but we lack creativity in the attacking third. After the arrival of Lanza, I hope he can give us the push that we need, especially in the final third. Then we can be more dangerous," he said.


