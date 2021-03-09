ISL 7: Mumbai was good, we are happy with our performance, says Goa coach Ferrando

Bambolim (Goa) [India], March 9 (ANI): After missing out on progressing to the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando said that his players totally deserve to be in the finals of the tournament.



Two hundred and ten minutes of football over two legs, yet there was no winner to head into the final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

Such was the battle, that it came down to ISL's first-ever sudden death in a penalty shootout to decide the first finalist of season seven. And it turned out to be Mumbai City FC who had the last laugh as they edged FC Goa on penalties 6-5 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

"At the end after two games, it was very difficult. But I think the other team was good and I am happy with the performance. I think it's necessary to talk about the great job of the coaching staff and the players. We are upset about the penalty but happy about the overall job," said Ferrando during the post-match press conference.

"It's very difficult tactically, technically, mentally. These games are very difficult. I'm happy because in different moments and situations all the players helped the team. The team is good. The spirit has been very positive, strong. Everybody was good on the pitch, everybody helped the team," he added.

Mumbai City FC will now take on the winners of the match between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan in the finals of the ISL on Saturday. (ANI)

