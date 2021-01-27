ISL 7: NorthEast United coach credits players for stunning win over Mohun Bagan

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 27 (ANI): NorthEast United interim head coach Khalid Jamil has credited the players after his side won back-to-back games for the first time in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).



NorthEast United FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Goals from Luis Machado and Federico Gallego helped the Highlanders to the victory and moved them up to fifth on the league table.

Jamil was impressed with the collective effort of his side and credited his players for the win over Mohun Bagan.

"We have got this win because of the players. They have worked very hard. We got this point because of a collective effort. My job is to motivate the players and they played their natural game," said Jamil at the post-match press conference

Although Mohun Bagan has been touted as the side which has one of the best defences in the league, they conceded two goals on Tuesday, only the second instance for them this season. NorthEast United coach was delighted with the hard work put in by the experienced players in his team.

"It was very tough because they have a very good defensive line. We worked very hard. Because of the experience of Machado, Gallego and Khassa Camara, we have these two goals," Jamil said.

With this win, the Highlanders have equalled the points tally with fourth-placed Hyderabad FC but they are not looking too far ahead and are taking one game at a time, according to Jamil.

"We are not thinking about the table right now, we are thinking about the next game. We are not taking any of the teams lightly. We are playing against a very good team [leaders Mumbai City FC] in the next match so we have to go match by match," he said.

NorthEast United will now lock horns with Mumbai City FC on Saturday. (ANI)

