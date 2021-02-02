ISL 7: Odisha FC sack head coach Baxter following his distasteful comments

Panaji (Goa): Odisha FC on Tuesday announced that the club has decided to sack head coach Stuart Baxter following his shocking rape analogy during the post-match interview after his side suffered a 0-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

"Odisha FC has decided to terminate head coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," Odisha FC tweeted.

Baxter's comments have sparked quite a stir on social media as on Monday he went on to suggest that "one of his players got to rape someone or get raped" in order to be awarded a penalty by the referees.

"You need decisions to go your way, I do not know when we are going to get a penalty, I think one of my players need to rape someone or get raped himself if he has to get a penalty," Baxter said during the post-match interview.

After this comments, Odisha FC also released an apology soon on Twitter, saying: "The club is appalled at the comments made by head coach, Stuart Baxter during the post-match interview. It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club."

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally," it added.

During the match against Jamshedpur, Odisha FC was seen appealing for a penalty. Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by Jamshedpur's TP Rehenesh but the referee did not award a penalty.

Jamshedpur FC recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win against Odisha FC in the ongoing seventh season of the ISL at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Monday.

Mohammad Mobashir Rahman scored a 41st-minute goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, ending JFC's five-game winless streak and keeping their playoff hopes alive.