ISL 7: Our reaction wasn't good after conceding second goal, says Lobera after defeat

Bambolim (Goa) [India], January 31 (ANI): Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera said his side did not react well after conceding a second goal against NorthEast United FC which led to the defeat.



NorthEast United FC entered the top four in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings after a 2-1 victory against table-toppers Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Deshorn Brown scored both goals for NorthEast and substitute Adam le Fondre netted once for Mumbai City.

"I feel they played very well and deserved the victory. When the opponent team is better than you, all we can do is congratulate them. And I as a coach, need to try and improve my team. It is important to learn from this, so it does not happen again," Lobera said after the match.

Brown scored the opening goal of the match in the sixth minute, followed by a strike in the 10th minute. Mumbai's only goal came in the 85th minute of the match.

While assessing the game, Lobera said, "It is very important for us to start well in games. When we score the first goal, it is very difficult for the opponent to play in the same way. We lost our concentration and conceded two goals in three minutes. It was difficult for us and our reaction was not good because there were a lot of spaces between lines and it is not easy to play that way. We need to think about this, learn and improve."

"We had possession in non-dangerous positions and there was too much distance between the lines to defend and attack well in those circumstances. We need to be more compact and our reaction was not good after conceding a second goal because it was a new situation and we need to learn from it," he added. (ANI)

