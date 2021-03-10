ISL 7: Proud of players, they worked very hard, says NorthEast United coach Jamil

Margao (Goa) [India], March 10 (ANI): After losing in the second-leg of the semifinal against ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday, NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil praised his players for their hard work and for making it to the knockout stages of the Indian Super League (ISL).



ATK Mohun Bagan held the fort against a spirited rearguard press by NorthEast United to seal a place in the ISL final with a 2-1 win (3-2 on aggregate) over the Highlanders at the Fatorda Stadium

With this win, the Mariners have set up a mouth-watering blockbuster title clash against rivals and League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC.

The result also means that Bagan has qualified for the AFC Cup Group Stages after finishing second in the league and qualifying for the final. Their opponents in the final, Mumbai City FC, have sealed the Asian Champions League spot.

David Williams (38') continued his form in the playoffs by scoring yet again while Manvir Singh (68') added the second before Suhair Vadakkepeedika (74') pulled a goal back for the Highlanders.

"In the first half, they (Bagan) played very well. I think it was a miscommunication between the players. But then we went into the dressing room and solved the problem. Second-half we played better, got the chances. But I'm proud of the players, they worked very hard," Jamil said after the game.

"There were many complaints about how we are going to play. We decided on one. But they played differently. Then I told them we must think about one (way) so just stick to that and be patient as we are going to put another striker and play attacking (football)," he added.

Jamil further said NorthEast's run in the tournament will build more confidence towards Indian coaches in the league.

"Just want to say that for the league, ISL has done a wonderful job. League officials, groundsmen, everybody worked very hard. I want to thank the Indian referees, they have done a wonderful job. Just keep working hard. And I want to say is that we got this result because of the players. I want to tell you about our staff Allison, Mitesh, physio and Robin and especially our manager. They have done a wonderful job," Jamil said.

"As I said you must give confidence to Indian coaches because foreign coaches are good. But Indian coaches are also capable. They only need a chance and can prove themselves," he added.

Jamil also said that he is open to continuing his stint with the Highlanders next season. "I just finished this season. Whatever JB (co-owner Jayabalan) sir says, I will do that. If he wants me to continue I will do."

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will lock horns in the final of the ISL on Saturday. (ANI)

