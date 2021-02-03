ISL 7: SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler handed four-match ban

Panaji (Goa) [India] February 3 (ANI): SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler has been banned for four matches in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) along with a fine of Rs 5 Lakhs for misconduct.



According to a report in Goal.com, the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee has handed Fowler a four-match ban.

"Robbie Fowler" has been guilty under Article 50, 58, 59.1(A) of the disciplinary code. He has been handed a four-match ban and a fine of INR 5 Lakhs," goal.com quoted the chairman of the AIFF's disciplinary committee as saying.

"AIFF will monitor all his future conducts and in case of any discipline of whatsoever, he will be immediately provided with more stringent sanctions," he added.

In December last year, the Liverpool legend had to sit out against Bengaluru FC in an ISL match as he was slapped with a one-match suspension due to two yellow cards.

Earlier in the day, East Bengal "strongly" condemned the media reports which claimed that the club's head coach Fowler made an "alleged racist remark against referees."

"While the Club is mindful of the gravity of an allegation of racism, Fowler's comments on the refereeing were in no way racist. The disciplinary charge from the All India Football Federation which Fowler will be responding to also does not allude to any racist connotations in Fowler's comments," the club said in a statement, via Twitter.

"SC East Bengal is appalled at the unfounded and misplaced report and strongly condemns the report. The Club distances itself from the baseless report which appears to be grounded in conjecture. SC East Bengal expresses its absolute support for Fowler, in the face of any attempt to discredit his image as a global football icon," it added.

The incident, as per the report, took place after SC East Bengal's ISL match against FC Goa on January 29. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

SC East Bengal are currently placed on the 10th spot in the ISL table with just 13 points from 15 games. The club is currently preparing for the game against Jamshedpur FC, slated to take place on Sunday. (ANI)

