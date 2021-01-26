ISL 7: We gave away two points after playing so well, says Lobera

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 26 (ANI): Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is not happy with the team's draw against Chennaiyin FC and said his side "gave away two points after playing so well".



League leaders Mumbai City FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. A spot-kick by Esmael Goncalves restored parity for the Marina Machans in the second half after Bartholomew Ogbeche gave the Islanders the lead in the 21st minute.

"I am disappointed with the result. My players have to be careful. They played a very good game and we managed the game very well. But when you give away two points after playing so well, obviously, I am not happy," Lobera said after the game.

Ahmed Jahouh committed a foul in Mumbai City's penalty box to give away the penalty. Lobera believes that his Moroccan midfielder is prone to bookings given his high defensive work rate but should avoid such errors keeping his experience in mind.

"Jahouh's numbers in defence speaks [a great deal] about this situation. He needs to take some risks because they [Chennaiyin] work a lot without the ball. But with his experience, maybe it is better to avoid such situations," said Lobera. (ANI)

