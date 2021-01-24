ISL 7: We had the best chances to win, says Coyle

Vasco (Goa) [India], January 24 (ANI): After playing out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said his side had the best chances to take the three points from the clash.



New signings Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel were among the four changes made by Jamshedpur while Roland Alberg was handed his first start as Hyderabad rang in two changes.

"I don't really recall any great chances that they had in the second half. We were the team who had the best chances," Coyle said after the game.

"Hyderabad are a very good side. But if anybody was winning that game, it was us. We will pick ourselves up and go again. Jamshedpur have never been in the playoffs and we are trying to do that," he added.

The opening half was an intriguing, open-ended contest with both sides hitting the post but failing to find the net. Hyderabad fashioned better chances but Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh produced two fine saves to keep the scoreline goalless heading into the break.

Rehenesh was called into action in the ninth minute after Hyderabad started brightly. Aridane Santana found Joel Chianese with a neat through ball in the box but the latter's effort was kept out by Rehenesh, who came off his line well in time.

"Statistics are whatever you want to make of them. We conceded some soft goals, we got a clean sheet tonight, we could have scored tonight. Valskis get double marked due to his quality. Strikers play a role in your team without having to score goals," Coyle said.

The second half turned out to be a scrappy affair as neither sides were able to carve out clear-cut chances with both sides defending resolutely. (ANI)

