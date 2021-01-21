ISL 7: We showed 'never give up' attitude, says Vicuna after win over Bengaluru

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 21 (ANI): After securing a come from behind victory over Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very happy with the win, adding that his side showed the attitude of never giving up.



A late goal from Rahul KP ensured a 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters FC over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Blues took the lead early in the match after a goal from Cleiton Silva but two second-half goals sealed the three points for the Blasters against the former ISL champions.

"The attitude and the commitment of the players is very important. In the last three games, we have been playing with a very good attitude. It was a difficult game because Bengaluru have very good players. The team did well to come back and we are very happy because we got the three points," Vicuna said at the post-match press conference.

Impressed with the team's current form, Vicuna said: "This win is very important because now we have thirteen points. In the last three matches, we have seven points now. Also, the way we came back with this attitude of never giving up makes us believe that we can keep going."

Giving his opinion on his team's overall performance, Vicuna said, "The team competed very well in the first half as well. We had a few good chances in the final third but we couldn't score. We played in the opponent half, created the chances and scored so we are very happy." (ANI)

