ISL 7: We were fighting till the final whistle, says Moosa

Vasco (Goa) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bengaluru FC displayed a clinical performance to end a winless streak of eight games as they beat SC East Bengal 2-0 in the Indian Super League on Tuesday, interim coach Naushad Moosa was happy to see his players' fighting spirit on the pitch.



Both goals for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12') and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45') sealing their fourth win of the season to jump to the 6th spot on the points table

"To tell you the truth, more than me, I am so happy for the players. They were fighting till the final whistle and it was really nice to see that. The mentality was really nice," said Moosa after the match.

"The plan was to stay compact and counter in the first half and utilize the chances that we get. We are lucky we got two goals. It was not that we had to sit back in the second, we wanted to play football. It was okay for me to play the long ball behind the defence," he added.

Bengaluru went into the break with a comfortable two-goal cushion and looked livelier than their opponents. The possession stats were in favour of SCEB in the opening half but they lacked efficiency in the final third, failing to register a single shot on target.

Leon Augustin limped off the ground in the first half itself and Parag Srivas replaced him on the left flank. The Bengaluru head coach hailed Srivas' versatility who usually plays as a full-back.

"We need to have a look at Leon (Augustin), he has a hamstring injury. Parag played as a left midfielder and did his job really well, this is what we are looking for from young players," said the Bengaluru boss.

East Bengal's struggles in the final third continued after the change of ends, with Fowler's team failing to register a single shot on target.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, kept pushing for a third. Udanta Singh found Silva on the right-wing, whose cutback found Chhetri. The Bengaluru captain made a run into the box but blazed his shot over the bar. (ANI)

