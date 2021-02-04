ISL 7: Win against Kerala Blasters was amazing, says Mumbai coach Lobera

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 4 (ANI): After registering a win against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera said that the win was amazing and he is extremely proud of the character shown by all his players.



Kerala Blasters squandered a lead as Mumbai City FC came from behind to win 2-1 in the ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Wednesday. After missing many chances, Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh (46') had earlier cancelled out Vicente Gomez's first-half goal (27').

"I am very happy because it is not easy. To win today was amazing. I am very proud of the attitude and character of my team. We had a lot of chances at the beginning and then conceded. Then the second half for me is amazing, it is three very important points," Lobera said during the post-match press conference.

Lobera also hailed the performance of his defenders in the match and said that it is not possible for a team to dominate the entire 90 minutes.

"We are working well in defence. Sometimes it is not possible to dominate the game for ninety minutes. I am happy with the performance of the defence," said Lobera.

"We did a lot of things in the first half. At half-time, I told my players to be careful at times but I am very happy with the performance of the first half and we need to improve in defence, set pieces. The most important thing is to give them confidence," he added.

Mumbai City is currently placed at the top of ISL standings with 33 points from 15 matches. The side will next take on FC Goa on Monday. (ANI)

