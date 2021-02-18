ISL 7: Win good for the dressing room after six draws, says Ferrando after victory over Odisha

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 18 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he is happy with his team's victory over Odisha FC, especially because his side had drawn their last six matches in the Indian Super League (ISL).



FC Goa registered a 3-1 win over Odisha FC on Wednesday at the Fatorda Stadium. Goals from Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez sealed the win for the Gaurs, while Diego Mauricio scored a consolation goal for the Bhubaneswar-based club.

"I am satisfied because we got the three points. It's good for the dressing room because after six draws, the win was important," Ferrando said after the match.

Ferrando was also happy with the defending of his team. "I am happy with our improvement while defending set-pieces. The two big opportunities for Odisha FC came during the transition... We have to continue working and improving," he said.

With now two games to go for the Gaurs and the battle for the remaining two semi-final berths really heating up, Ferrando urged his players to remain positive ahead of their final games of the league stages.

"For me, the most important thing during a game is to control the emotions. It is necessary to keep calm and control the game, control the spaces. We need to have a clear mentality and we have to be positive for the remaining games," he said. (ANI)

