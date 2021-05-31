ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan announce signing of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.



The shot-stopper has agreed to a five-year deal with the club, and as a result, he will be staying with Antonio Habas's side until 2026.

"AMRINDER SINGH SIGNS FOR THE GREEN & MAROON! #ATKMohunBagan is delighted to announce the signing of Indian National Team Goalkeeper, @Amrinder_1 from Mumbai City FC," the official handle of ATK Mohun Bagan tweeted.

"The shot-stopper has agreed to a five-year deal with the club," read another tweet.

Earlier today, Mumbai City FC confirmed that Amrinder Singh will leave the club after his contract ended on Monday. The 27-year old goalkeeper will bid farewell to the Islanders after spending five seasons with the defending ISL Champions and League Winners.

Amrinder, who joined the club on September 7, 2016, initially on loan from Bengaluru FC, made his debut for the Islanders in a 0-0 draw against FC Goa later in the year in November.

"I came to this club five years ago as a boy and now I leave as a man. I have learnt so much about football and about life in my time at Mumbai City FC. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best players, the best coaches, and staff here in Mumbai," said Amrinder in an official Mumbai City FC release.

Despite joining midway through the 2016 ISL campaign, Amrinder notched up five clean sheets in six appearances, leading Mumbai City FC to their first-ever ISL semi-final appearance, and made his way to the Golden Glove award in his debut season with the Islanders.

The Mahilpur-born goalkeeper stayed on with Mumbai City for the 2017-18 campaign and gave glimpses of his brilliance in goal in an otherwise forgettable season as the Islanders finished 7th in the table.

However, his performances were duly rewarded as Amrinder put pen to paper on a three-year extension with his club in March 2018.

Named as one of the club's captains by Jorge Costa in the 2018-19 campaign, Amrinder continued his rise as one of the finest shot-stoppers in the country and led Mumbai City to only their second semi-final appearance in five seasons of the ISL, but only to make it so far yet again.

On January 4, 2020, Amrinder created history by becoming the highest capped player in the history of Mumbai City when he led the Islanders out against ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena, passing the record set earlier by Lucian Goian. (ANI)

