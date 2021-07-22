ISL: Bengaluru FC rope in midfielder Jayesh Rane on three-year deal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced the signing of Indian midfielder Jayesh Rane on a three-year deal that runs through till the end of the 2023-24 season.



Rane, a product of the Mumbai FC academy, has 85 caps in the Indian Super League and will strengthen the Blues' options in attack. He joins following a four-season stint with ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan and has previously been a part of the Chennaiyin FC side that clinched the 2015-16 Indian Super League title.

"I'm really happy to join Bengaluru FC, a club that has known success for several years and one that represents a high level of professionalism on and off the pitch. At this stage of my career, I felt ready for a fresh challenge and Bengaluru FC gave me that opportunity," said Rane in a statement

"I have come up against this team throughout my career, and now I am looking forward to representing the club and to play my part in all its future success," he added.

Rane, a midfielder who can also operate down the flanks, won the Indian Super League a second time with ATK, and was also part of the Aizawl FC squad that clinched the I-League trophy in 2017.

He has also represented India at the U23 level, playing in the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers.

"Jayesh is a player who can play in different positions and his versatility gives the team a lot of options in attack. He is creative and skillful, has an eye for goal and also brings with him the experience of having been part of three League title-winning teams," Blues' head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said.

"Off the pitch, he is a positive person and has fit right in with the rest of the squad already. I welcome him to Bengaluru FC and look forward to working with him," he added.

The Blues are set to face Club Eagles FC in their AFC Cup Playoff Clash, in the Maldives, on August 15. (ANI)

