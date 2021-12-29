ISL: Chennaiyin look to end 2021 on a winning note against Bengaluru

Positioned at sixth on the points table, Chennaiyin have registered three wins and two draws in their seven outing so far in the season. Head coach Bozidar Bandovic is satisfied with the way his team has performed but insisted that there's still room for improvement.

Vasco (Goa), Dec 29 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will be keen to conclude 2021 on a winning note when they take on Bengaluru FC in the 2021/22 Indian Super League's last match of the year at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Thursday.

"If I go back and look at our seven games, of course I'm expecting to be better (against Bengaluru). We need more goals to win the games and it's very clear," Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday ahead of the club's eighth game.

The 52-year-old Montenegrin coach termed Bengaluru a dangerous side and is expecting a strong contest on Thursday.

"In most of the games, we made chances. It's little pressure (of not scoring many goals), but we need to learn to deal with this pressure and relax more; goals will come. We are also trying to improve finishing through our training sessions," he further added.

Chennaiyin FC defender Slavko Damjanovic, who accompanied the coach at the press conference, said that he is impressed with the dedication and hard work of Indian defenders and feels working under Bandovic will help them improve their game further.

In the two matches played last season, Bengaluru managed a 1-0 win in one match while the other ended in a draw.

--IANS

akm/