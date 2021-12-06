ISL: FC Goa, SC East Bengal look for first win of the season

SC East Bengal, who will play their fifth straight game at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, their 'home' this season too, eked out a point against Chennaiyin FC in their last outing.

Goa, Dec 6 (IANS) SC East Bengal and FC Goa will have their eyes locked on that elusive first win when the two sides meet in a bottom-table clash in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday.

The red and gold outfit showed grit in a 0-0 draw, with the likes of Hira Mondal, Md Rafique, Suvam Sen and Tomislav Mrcela making their presence felt.

The Jose Manuel Diaz-coached team have two points from four matches. But against FC Goa, the century-old club will fancy their chances.

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa are yet to win a game after three games, suffering a last-ditch heartbreak against NorthEast United FC.

The reigning Durand Cup champions had almost ensured a point after the match leaned towards a draw in the end, but to their misfortune, Khassa Camara scored a stunner in stoppage time to snatch all three points on offer.

SC East Bengal will look to heap more misery on their rivals with the likes of Daniel Chima Chukwu and Antonio Perosevic likely to partner upfront with Semboi Haokip also adding to Diaz's options.

"It's a good start for improving our level. We could have won the match and we hope that we win a match in the near future," coach Diaz said after the match against Chennaiyin.

FC Goa, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit despite having in their ranks proven quality like Edu Bedia, Glan Martins and Jorge Ortiz. Airam Cabrera has been impressive too but the backline has looked out-of-sorts.

Head Coach Juan Ferrando suggested there would be light at the end of the tunnel. "It is difficult for the dressing room atmosphere and the players to digest the results after they have put in the hard work. However, we need to brush it aside and concentrate on getting all three points in the next game.

"The most important thing will be the psychology of the players to finish off games. I know SC East Bengal will be ready to pounce upon every mistake we make but for us, our biggest opposition is not the team in front, it is FC Goa itself, we have to overcome that and hope for results," said the 40-year-old Spaniard.

