ISL final to be held on March 13, no away goal rule in semis

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 17th, 2021, 17:06:08hrs
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The final of the 2020/21 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be played on March 13, organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said in a statement on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, for the second consecutive time.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals will be played over two legs between March 5 and 9 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The first leg matches will be played on March 5 and 6 while the second leg will be played on March 8 and 9.

The 'Away Goal' rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates:

Friday, March 5 - Semi-final 1, 1st leg

Saturday, March 6 - Semi-final 2, 1st leg

Monday, March 8 - Semi-final 1, 2nd leg

Tuesday, March 9 - Semi-final 2, 2nd leg

Saturday, March 13 - Final

--IANS

rkm/kh

