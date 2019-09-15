ISL franchise Odisha FC unveils its logo

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) newly formed franchise Odisha Football Club unveiled its official logo here on Sunday.

The club came into existence after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Soccer Private Limited and the Government of Odisha, last month.

The logo of Odisha FC embodies the heritage and the culture of the state of Odisha and the vision and the ideology of its parent company.

The chakra in the logo gets its origin from the famous Konark Temple in the state. The temple is designed in the form of a chariot and these 24 chakras are the wheels of it. Its position in the logo represents movement and development.The ship is a representation of GMS, the parent company of the club. GMS is the world's largest buyer of ships and offshore assets.Speaking on the occasion, Club Director, Rohan Sharma said, "Our logo is the first step towards connecting with the people of Odisha. It's a very vibrant and colourful state and the logo represents it. The Chakra in the logo is again a reflection of the rich heritage and the culture of Odisha."Along with the logo, the club has adopted #AmaTeamAmaGame as its official tagline, which translates to Our Team, our game.Odisha FC have played the last five seasons of the ISL as Delhi Dynamos FC which was based in Delhi but now they have changed their name and moved to Bhuvaneswar.The ISL season six will kick start on October 20 and Odisha FC will play their first match at the Kalinga Stadium on November 24. (ANI)