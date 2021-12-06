ISL: Jamshedpur's Peter Hartley lauds teammate Jitendra Singh after win against Bagan

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 6 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC defender Peter Hartley lauded teammate Jitendra Singh after the team's 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, on Monday.



Seiminlen Doungel (37') scored the opener for the Men of Steel with a sublime finish from the right flank. Alex Lima (84') scored the second after coming on as a substitute late in the second half. Pritam Kotal (89') pulled one back for the Marines but it ended as too little too late to affect the final scoreline.

The win takes Jamshedpur to the second spot in the points table as Bagan slump to number 5, a lesser-known territory for them.

"I thought Jitendra was absolutely fantastic today. He covered every blade of grass today like you said and he's a pleasure to play with. From day one of pre-season, he's come in, and has really rolled his sleeves up. He's worked his way into the team this season and he is keeping his spot," said Hartley, after the win over ATK Mohun Bagan.

Singh, who was also awarded the Hero of the Match for his performance in the midfield, was pleased with three points, after a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the previous one.

"Even in the last match we tried to take back three points, but that did not happen unfortunately. But, it was important to get three points tonight, against a tough opponent. Now, we are focused on the next match," stated the Indian playmaker.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle lauded his wards for the impressive win, but also insisted that they should keep on improving.

"Yeah, I'm delighted, I mean, you know the boys, how we play, we give you everything we've got. We worked very hard tonight, but as for the quality, I think we can show more as we move forward. But we certainly showed signs and that's what we need to do. We need to keep improving," said Coyle, after the game.

Jamshedpur FC will be up against defending champions Mumbai City FC in their next match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, on Thursday. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan is set to lock horns with Chennaiyin FC, also at the same venue, on Saturday evening. (ANI)

