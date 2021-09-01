ISL: Kerala Blasters FC sign Chencho Gyeltshen

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 1 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced the signing of the Bhutanese forward, Chencho Gyeltshen for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). He joins the club from Roundglass Punjab FC.



Although the 25-year-old started playing football in primary school, his football journey started in 2008 when he got into Yeedzin FC and played in the Bhutan National League for four years.

In 2014, he joined and became the captain of Druk United FC of the Thimpu League. He also played for them in the 2014 King's Cup. A year later, he played for Thimpu and completed the season as the League's top scorer. He then went on to sign the Buriram United FC in 2015 and was loaned to the Thai club Surin City FC, making him the first Bhutanese footballer to play for an international club.

In the course of 2016, he played in clubs like Nonthaburi FC and Satun United FC and returned to Thimphu. Following the 2016 season, Gyeltshen joined Chittagong Abahani of the Bangladesh Premier League and bagged five goals in seven matches after which he got in the squad of Thimphu city.

In 2017, he joined the I-League side Minerva Punjab. A year later, Gyeltshen was snapped up by the ISL side Bengaluru FC and then was later loaned to NEROCA FC in 2019. He then returned to Bhutan and signed up with his hometown club Paro FC. Gyeltshen came back to India last season after signing with his former club Round Glass Punjab FC.

"Chencho is a player who doesn't need any adaptation to India. He has been playing here for the most of his career. He immensely appreciates the opportunity to come back to ISL. I wish Chencho all the best here in the Blasters family.' said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.

Chencho Gyeltshen becomes the fifth foreign signing of the club this season. He is expected to join the squad for its inaugural Durand Cup. (ANI)

