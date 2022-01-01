ISL: SC East Bengal appoint Mario Rivera as head coach

The 44-year old Rivera replaces Jose Manuel Diaz, with whom the club had parted ways last month and former India international Renedy Singh was given charge as interim coach.

Goa, Jan 1 (IANS) SC East Bengal on Saturday appointed Mario Rivera as their head coach for the remainder of the 2021/22 Indian Super League season.

The Spaniard Rivera had guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League two seasons back. He worked with former East Bengal coach Alejandro Menéndez as his deputy for 32 games in the 2018/19 season before he was asked to take over the reins.

"We are happy to appoint him as our head coach. Mario has been part of East Bengal previously and his experience in Indian football will be beneficial to the team for the rest of the season," said SC East Bengal CEO Col. Shivaji Samaddar.

Rivera, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, will undergo a mandatory quarantine period as per ISL rules and will take charge of the team thereafter.

SC East Bengal, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four points in eight games, will take on Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

