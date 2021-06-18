ISL side Chennaiyin extend forward Rahim's contract by two years

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC have extended the contract of forward Rahim Ali until the 2023 season after his "solid performances" in the 2020-21 season.

Chennaiyin FC had slipped from fourth position in 2019-20 to eighth in the previous season.

"I am really excited to continue my journey and learning with Chennaiyin FC. I am looking forward to getting back on the pitch in CFC colours. The last season in Goa was one of immense experience and exposure. I am really grateful for the opportunities I have received; that I got a chance to prove myself," 21-year-old Rahim, who scored two goals in the previous season, said.